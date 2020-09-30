Limited-Edition Hocus Pocus Canned Wine

"I put a spell on you and now you're wine."

September 30, 2020
Dina B
Limited-Edition Hocus Pocus Canned Wines have arrived just in time for Halloween. Eliqs Beverages & Design Shop partnered with wine-maker Besa mi Vino to brew up the wine.  The cans come in a rosé and a white wine that are decorated with the silhouettes of the Sanderson Sisters. My favorite part is they say "I put a spell on you, and now you're wine!" The 6 pack is about 36 bucks and available online. 

