LEGO & Disney Team up to Create a 2900 Piece Motorized Disney Train Station
This will be on everyone's wish list!
August 14, 2019
LEGO and Disney just announced their latest collectable item: a 2,925-piece motorized model of the iconic Disney Railroad station.
The toy set doesn’t go on sale until September 1, but the internet is going bonkers for the $330 collectable item. I’m guessing this will be on every kid’s wish list and some adults this holiday season.
