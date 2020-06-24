Learn How to Skateboard from Tony Hawk
New online lessons available from Tony Hawk, Gordon Ramsay, Martin Scorsese and more.
June 24, 2020
Everything is virtual these days so why not take up a new hobby? Especially, when lessons are taught by some of the best in the game. Tony Hawk has joined Masterclass, an online learning platform, and he's ready to teach you how to skateboard. You can learn from cooking expert Gordon Ramsay or even filmmaker Martin Scorsese.
It's an annual subscription but pretty cool if you ask me.
Check out the details below...