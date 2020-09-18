Lake Worth Condo Uses Budweiser Cans as Wallpaper

There is a condo in Lake Worth making national news for it's unique decor. The entire South Florida condo is decorated ceiling to floor in Budweiser wallpaper. With the exception of the two bathrooms, every room in the condo is lined with Budweiser cans, including the ceilings and the master closet. Contrary to belief they already got multiple offers for it too. You have to see this condo.

Click the link below to check it out...