Lady Antebellum Cancel 2020 Summer Tour

Enjoy Lady Antebellum tonight on 'The Voice' season finale because sadly they announced that they have cancelled their summer 2020 Ocean Tour. Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae were set to head out with the trio as well but at this time there are no rescheduled dates.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, they aren't the only ones cancelling their tour. Earlier today, we got word that Sam Hunt has cancelled his Southside Tour, Rascal Flatts cancelled their Farewell tour as well as Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road Tour.

The latest cancellations follow a list of previously announced artists that have wiped their 2020 calendars, including Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire, Kenny Chesney and Maren Morris.



