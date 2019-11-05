Krispy Kreme Orders Student to Stop Doughnut Resale

A Minnesota college student that drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and then sold them to his own customers has been told to stop. 21-year-old Jayson Gonzalez, would drive 270 miles to a Krispy Kreme store every weekend buy 100 boxes and then drive back to Minnesota to re-sell them. He was making anywhere from $20 bucks a box to some customers have spent $100 bucks a box. Krispy Kreme isn’t happy about this but you gotta give the kid credit for his hustle.