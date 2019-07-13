Kimberly Perry Hits Ex Hard with Infidelity Track

The Band Perry just released a brand new single, titled The Good Life. The family trio dropped the very telling track on Friday, Kimberly's 36th birthday. This is the first time Kimberly addresses her divorce from former MLB player J.P. Arencibia and it's not pretty to say the least. The lyrics which speak of infidelity never mention Arencibia directly but she does say "Glad I never had your baby" and "You can keep the labradors" and if you follow Arencibia on social his two labs are his babies.

The biggest giveaway, to me anyway, was his immediate reaction to the song on IG and his nasty dig back at her and her family. All the dirt is in the full article below along with the new scathing song.