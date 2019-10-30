Kane Brown & Wife Katelyn Welcome Baby Girl

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Tuesday, Oct. 29. KB posted on Instagram a sweet pic of the three of them and the caption read….“KB3 ❤ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!”. At least we know we won't be on baby watch for the Chili Cook Off so go get those tickets and support the new daddy and mommy! :)

