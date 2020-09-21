Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles Reunite for New Duet

The duet comes 15 years after 'Who Says You Can't Go Home' went No. 1

September 21, 2020
Dina B
Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles
It's been 15 years since since Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles flew up the charts with 'Who Says You Can't Go Home' but they're teaming up once again. Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles have reunited for a new duet and video called "Do What You Can." Jon Bon Jovi wrote the song at the start of the pandemic and called on his pal Nettles to bring us an uplifting and topical track.  

Click the link below to check it out...

