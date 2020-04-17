John Krasinski Will Be Your 2020 Prom DJ

If you didn't love John Krasinski before wait until you hear this..."The Office" star announced on his "Some Good News" YouTube segment that he's going to be hosting a virtual prom today.

Krasinksi posted on Instagram "That's right class of 2020," "I'm DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night at 8pm!!

I'm obviously not part of the class of 2020 but I love the guy. Plus, he does have some pretty cool celebrity friends so who knows who will be dropping by.

Full story below...