Hocus Pocus Follow-Up in the Works

There have been a lot of rumors but it’s now confirmed, Disney is developing a Hocus Pocus Follow-Up. No stars are officially attached yet, and we don’t know if it will be a direct sequel to the original film or a reboot with a new set of characters. According to People, Disney is hopeful Midler, Parker, and Najimy will be involved in some capacity. I am a huge fan of the movie! However, I personally would only be interested if they were actually onboard with the project but that's just me.

