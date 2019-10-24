Hocus Pocus Follow-Up in the Works

But will the original cast return?

October 24, 2019
Dina B

PHOTO: DINA B.

Categories: 
Features

There have been a lot of rumors but it’s now confirmed, Disney is developing a Hocus Pocus Follow-Up. No stars are officially attached yet, and we don’t know if it will be a direct sequel to the original film or a reboot with a new set of characters. According to People, Disney is hopeful Midler, Parker, and Najimy will be involved in some capacity. I am a huge fan of the movie! However, I personally would only be interested if they were actually onboard with the project but that's just me. 

 

Full Story Below...

Tags: 
hocus pocus
Halloween
Sequel
reboot
Disney
bette midler
Sarah Jessica Parker
Kathy Najimy