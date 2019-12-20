Girl Flipping Bird During Entire Nativity Scene Play

A 5-year-old girl over in the UK was performing in a Nativity production this week and was caught flipping the bird at the audience. The little angelic looking girl had her middle finger up for about 30 minutes. Why you may ask? It’s not what you think, she was trying to show her mom in the audience her boo boo which happened to be on her middle finger. :)

