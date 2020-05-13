FREE Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for Graduates

Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen doughnuts to the Class of 2020 graduates from May 18 to May 24.

To get the free doughnuts, graduates must wear or bring one of the following: Cap and gown with 2020 tassel, 2020 class ring or have a student photo ID featuring your senior status​ just to name a few. The full stipulations are listed below in the link.

Hey free doughnuts doesn't change the fact that these graduates had to miss out on so many senior year memories BUT it can't hurt, right? :)