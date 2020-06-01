Florida Keys Students Collect Diploma on Jet Skis
A high school in the Florida Keys holds graduation ceremony on Jet Skis.
June 1, 2020
Students at Somerset Island Prepatory school in the Keys couldn't hold a regular graduation ceremony so they decided to do one Florida style on Jet Skis. Photos and videos show the students wearing masks, caps and gowns as they cruise on the water and collect their diplomas from the principal who was on a dock. Pretty memorable and so Florida if you ask me. :)
