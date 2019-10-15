Florida Dog Missing for 12 Years Found in Pittsburgh

A Toy Fox Terrier that was missing for 12 years was found in Pittsburgh and reunited with its Boca Raton owner. The 14-year-old dog named Dutchess luckily had a micro-chip. She was found hungry and shivering under a shed on Oct. 7, according to the Pittsburgh-based Humane Animal Rescue. The dog’s original owner, drove all the way to Pittsburgh for an emotional reunion this past Friday. No matter how many years went by, I would do the same thing. :)

