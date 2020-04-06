Facebook Group Matches RVs for MDs

This is great for healthcare workers trying to self isolate after long shifts.

April 6, 2020
Dina B
RV
Categories: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Special Features

A Facebook group is matching unused RVs to healthcare workers desperately trying to isolate from their families after long shifts. The group is called RVs for MDs and I think the cause is outstanding.

These healthcare workers are risking their lives for us and the last thing they want is to go home and infect their loved ones. I love uplfting stories like this durnng such scary and trying times. 

Click the link below for the full story...

Tags: 
corona virus
COVID-19
RVs
MDs
Healthcare Workers
recreational vehicle