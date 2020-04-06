Facebook Group Matches RVs for MDs
This is great for healthcare workers trying to self isolate after long shifts.
April 6, 2020
A Facebook group is matching unused RVs to healthcare workers desperately trying to isolate from their families after long shifts. The group is called RVs for MDs and I think the cause is outstanding.
These healthcare workers are risking their lives for us and the last thing they want is to go home and infect their loved ones. I love uplfting stories like this durnng such scary and trying times.
