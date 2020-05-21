Face Mask That Opens and Closes to Eat
Face mask opens with the touch of a button to help diners eat out amid pandemic.
May 21, 2020
A company over in Isreal invented a face mask that opens and closes with the touch of a button. They claim the mask is most helpful while out dining to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It just looks extremely creepy, if you ask me. On the other hand if you ever wanted to look like Pac-man or Ms. Pac-man this is for you. ;)
