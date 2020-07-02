Eric Church's Fierce Song 'Stick That In Your Country Song'

Eric Church is known to be the Outsider or Mr. Misunderstood but he will forever be the Chief in my eyes because he's always been bold. The new song is called 'Stick That in Your Country Song' and even though it was written pre-pandemic, 5 years later to be exact, it seems it fits. The song touches all sorts of social issues from factories and businesses going under, along with veterans returning from combat even underpaid teachers get a big shout out in this track. "Stick That in Your Country Song" is Eric's first single since his last album back in 2018 so we don't have all the details on his upcoming album yet but clearly there's more where that came from.

