Enjoy the Back to School Tax Free Weekend

Whether it's virtual or not back to school tax free weekend is here so take advantage of it

August 5, 2020
Dina B
The back-to-school tax free weekend will begin on Friday. Besides school supplies you can enjoy a tax free weekend on clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less as well. So whether it's virtual or not enjoy the tax free weekend starting on Friday August 7th through Sunday August 9th. 

