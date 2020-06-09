Elmer Fudd & Yosemite Sam No Longer Have Guns in New Cartoon

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam are sporting different looks in the “Looney Tunes Cartoons” that launched on the new streaming service HBO Max. Both characters are dressed the same but something is missing. Elmer Fudd will no longer carry his iconic hunting rifle and Yosemite Sam will not have his pistols. The change of course is causing a bit of controversy but all I want to know is how is he going to hunt for WABBITS?

