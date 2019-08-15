Dunkin' Set to Release Pumpkin Spice Menu to Rival Starbucks
They are releasing the fan favorite menu earlier than ever!
August 15, 2019
Kids are back in school which means Pumpkin Spice Lattes will soon be everywhere. This year Dunkin' isn’t messing around! They just showed up Starbucks and announced that they will roll out their complete pumpkin menu on August 21 while Starbucks will reportedly unleash the PSL on August 27, which happens to be earlier than ever nonetheless.
Check out the full menu below...