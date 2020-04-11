Disney Shares Popular Dole Whip Recipe
Disney is bringing magic to our homes with Dole Whip recipe and more.
Disney Parks are obviously still closed but they are trying to bring a little magic to you at home. They have offered virtual parades and giving us a few of their fun recipes to make at home. A few days ago they revealed their Churro Bites recipe and their famous Dole Whip recipe too. That would be a good one to try with the kids especially since it's been so hot.
