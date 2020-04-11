Disney Shares Popular Dole Whip Recipe

Disney is bringing magic to our homes with Dole Whip recipe and more.

April 11, 2020
Dina B
Disney
coronavirus

Disney Parks are obviously still closed but they are trying to bring a little magic to you at home. They have offered virtual parades and giving us a few of their fun recipes to make at home. A few days ago they revealed their Churro Bites recipe and their famous Dole Whip recipe too. That would be a good one to try with the kids especially since it's been so hot. 

Walt Disney World
Disney World
Disneyland
Disney
Dole Whip
Churro Bites
Virtual Parades
Kid Friendly
quarantine