Disney Releases Olaf's “I Am With You” Video

Disney releases Olaf's “I Am With You” video and the kids will love it during these tough times.

May 14, 2020
Dina B
Last month, Disney released “At Home With Olaf,” which followed Olaf, the lovable snowman from the “Frozen” films. Well yesterday Disney tweeted...“Wherever you may be, here’s a special message from Olaf’s home to yours,” followed by a video titled “I Am With You” which will probably help kids out during these tough times. I myself teared up watching it too. 

