Disney Releases Olaf's “I Am With You” Video
Disney releases Olaf's “I Am With You” video and the kids will love it during these tough times.
May 14, 2020
Last month, Disney released “At Home With Olaf,” which followed Olaf, the lovable snowman from the “Frozen” films. Well yesterday Disney tweeted...“Wherever you may be, here’s a special message from Olaf’s home to yours,” followed by a video titled “I Am With You” which will probably help kids out during these tough times. I myself teared up watching it too.