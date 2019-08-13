Disney Released an Advent Calendar Filled with 24 Books
It's now an Amazon Best Seller
August 13, 2019
Christmas is still about four months away but that doesn’t matter to Amazon. Amazon is already selling 2019 advent calendars available for pre-order from companies like Lego and now, Disney. The Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar was just released, and it has become a best-seller overnight. I mean everything Disney touches seems to turn to gold, so I'm not that surprised.
Click the link below for all the details and see the calendars...