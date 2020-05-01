Disney Creates Line of Face Masks

Disney’s new line of face masks features Baby Yoda, The Avengers and more of your favorite characters. Disney, debuted the masks on Thursday. They also revealed that they will donate up to $1 million of the profits to MedShare, an organization that provides medical supplies and equipment to communities in need.

I'm sure it will help get the kids to feel a bit more comfortable during our new normal. The Disney character masks are currently available for pre-order on Shop Disney.

