Dina B. Talks with Red Marlow from Season 13 of The Voice

Red Marlow, country singer, songwriter and Top 4 Finalist on NBC’s The Voice (Season 13) will be performing live in concert at Cason United Methodist Church this Saturday October 19 at 7:00 pm. The concert is a nondenominational event. All proceeds from the event benefit Children’s Mission and Ministries at Cason UMC. Cason United Methodist Church is located at 342 North Swinton Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33444