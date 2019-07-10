Did You Hear? Cole Swindell and Barbie Blank Split

News of the split comes just 3 months after they went public

Cole Swindell and pro wrestler Barbie Blank have reportedly split according to E! News. They went public with their relationship just 3 months ago on the red carpet of the ACM Awards but it appears their romance is over. Fans already noticed that they unfollowed eachother on Instagram. So you know what that means it's social media official.   

All I know is that I am even more excited to see him now with Luke Bryan in August! :)  

 

