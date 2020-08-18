Delta Couple Retires Together After 71.5 Years of Service
Delta flying couple shared a sweet video on their last flight after 71.5 combined years of service
A Delta flying couple retired on the same flight after 71.5 combined years of service. Joe and Margrit Fahan both retired at John F. Kennedy Airport Thursday and they posted such a nice video at the close of their last flight. Congrats to them and what they did for junior pilots during this pandemic is so respectful.
