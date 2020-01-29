Dan Marino Greets Passengers Arriving at Miami Airport
Imagine being a football fan and having Hall of Fame Quarterback Dan Marino greet you as you land at Miami International Airport. Well that indeed happened to a group of passengers arriving on their American Airlines' flight. He even posed for pictures with them too.
Marino is part of the Super Bowl Host Committee so he wanted to really welcome people to town. I'm SUPER jealous!
