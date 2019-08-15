Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Reportedly 'Safe' After Fiery Plane Crash

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a passenger on an plane that caught fire after it ran off of the runway in Tennessee.

According to TMZ, “Dale Jr.” made it off of the plane alive ... but his current status is still unknown. Reportedly, his wife and 1-year-old daughter were onboard as well.

However, Earnhardt’s sister Kelley confirmed on Twitter that her brother, sister-in-law and niece were “safe” after the crash and that they had been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

FULL STORY BELOW...