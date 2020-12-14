Coyote Creeps Behind Fire Fighter at Fire Station

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Fighter managed to grab a pic of the coyote before it ran off.

December 14, 2020
Dina B
COYOTE
Categories: 
Around Town

A Fort Lauderdale firefighter had a very close encounter with a coyote that made its way into the fire station and crept up behind him. Dan Scanlon said he was inside Firehouse 29 when he spotted a full grown coyote standing only 2 feet away from him when he turned around. In shock, the Fort Lauderdale firefighter somehow managed to snap a picture just before the coyote ran away. More importantly, he also managed to not get attacked. 

Click the link below to check out the scary encounter... 

Tags: 
Coyote
Coyote Sighting
Fire Fighter
Fire Rescue
first responder
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue
Firehouse 29