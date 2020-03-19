Country Artists Set to Perform from Home for ACM Special

Keith Urban was set to host The ACM Awards coming up April 5th but we previously told you that they pushed that back to September. However, on April 5th we will still get a two-hour special "ACM Presents: Our Country" at 8 p.m. on CBS.

The special will feature intimate conversations and at-home performances with top country artists. We’re not sure which artists will be taking part in the show but my guess is that Keith Urban will be one of them.

