Country Artists Set to Perform from Home for ACM Special
The Academy of Country Music had to postpone their upcoming awards show but now artists will perform from home in new special.
March 19, 2020
Keith Urban was set to host The ACM Awards coming up April 5th but we previously told you that they pushed that back to September. However, on April 5th we will still get a two-hour special "ACM Presents: Our Country" at 8 p.m. on CBS.
The special will feature intimate conversations and at-home performances with top country artists. We’re not sure which artists will be taking part in the show but my guess is that Keith Urban will be one of them.
More details below...