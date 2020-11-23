Complete List of Winners from the American Music Awards 2020

Last night the American Music Awards went down. Dan + Shay performed Katy Perry and Darius Rucker actually teamed up for a stripped down performance as well. As for the winners of the night...The biggie went to Taylor Swift. Taylor was named ARTIST OF THE YEAR, along with FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST and FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO of the year for Cardigan​. Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber scooped up an AMA for COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR for 10,000 Hours in the All Genre Category, they also won FAVORITE SONG in the Country Category as well as FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP. FAVORITE MALE ARTIST— in the COUNTRY category was Kane Brown. FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST— in the COUNTRY Category was Maren Morris. FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY- Blake Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country.

Click below for the FULL List of Winners...