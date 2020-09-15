Commercial for Carole Baskin's Missing Husband Runs on DWTS

Viewers sat and waited patiently, I am one of them, for Carole Baskin to perform to the 'Eye of the Tiger' and it was by far the wackiest performance on Dancing with the Stars. What made the wait better? Seeing a commercial run with Don Lewis' family seeking answers for his disappearance back in 1997. If you don't know Lewis was Carole Baskin's millionaire husband and as seen in 'Tiger King' she's been rumored to be the reason he went missing.

I have to give it to the family for sticking it to her and taking advantage of the exposure.

