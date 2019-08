Fudge Brownie M&M’s are reportedly coming out this fall. A picture of the new flavor was posted by Instagram account @junkfoodleaks_ and they usually have the breaking news on snacks before we see them in the stores. I'm not a huge chocolate fan however I do like M&M's and Brownies so this could be a very bad tempting combo. :)

