The CMA Awards are shaking things up. Longtime awards show host Carrie Underwood will return but without Brad Paisley. Instead, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton will act as guest co-hosts.

The CMA's decision to have Underwood, McEntire and Parton co-host their 2019 awards ceremony comes at a time when the celebration of country music's legendary female figures is needed. I personally love all of these women but I still think Brad could've helped celebrate female artists alongside them as well. That's just my opinion, of course!

