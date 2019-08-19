The CMA Awards are Shaking Things Up
Carrie Underwood returns but not with Brad Paisley at her side.
The CMA Awards are shaking things up. Longtime awards show host Carrie Underwood will return but without Brad Paisley. Instead, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton will act as guest co-hosts.
The CMA's decision to have Underwood, McEntire and Parton co-host their 2019 awards ceremony comes at a time when the celebration of country music's legendary female figures is needed. I personally love all of these women but I still think Brad could've helped celebrate female artists alongside them as well. That's just my opinion, of course!
