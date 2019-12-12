Christmas Trees Selling for $6500 in NYC

Due to a major Christmas tree crisis, some vendors in the Big Apple are selling trees for thousands.

December 12, 2019
Dina B
Christmas Trees

Dan Kitwood / Staff

Features

The Christmas Tree Crisis is no joke! Some New Yorkers are coughing up a lot of green for their evergreens this holiday season. According to the New York Post, some Christmas tree vendors in Manhattan are selling trees as high as $6,500. Others are priced anywhere from $850 to $2,000. I love real Christmas trees don't get me wrong, I go all out every year but $6500 is just insane. 

