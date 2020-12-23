Check Out The Official Footwear for Wonder Woman 1984

Biion Footwear and Warner Bros. have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind shoe inspired by Wonder Woman's iconic costume. The Wonder Woman special edition kicks are ruby red with the classic golden "W" emblem and a star-spangled pattern across the toe, white midsole, and a yellow outsole. The shoe was named the, 'Official Footwear of Wonder Woman 1984,' with fans now able to pre-order at BiionFootwear.com, ahead of Friday's movie release. The shoe will set you back $110 for adults and $60 bucks for the kids.

