Check Out The Official Footwear for Wonder Woman 1984

Biion Footwear teams with Warner Bros. for the Wonder Woman fan in your life.

December 23, 2020
Dina B
Wonder Woman
Entertainment

Biion Footwear and Warner Bros. have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind shoe inspired by Wonder Woman's iconic costume. The Wonder Woman special edition kicks are ruby red with the classic golden "W" emblem and a star-spangled pattern across the toe, white midsole, and a yellow outsole. The shoe was named the, 'Official Footwear of Wonder Woman 1984,' with fans now able to pre-order at BiionFootwear.com, ahead of Friday's movie release. The shoe will set you back $110 for adults and $60 bucks for the kids. 

 

Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984. WW
shoes
Warner Bros.