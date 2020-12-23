Check Out The Official Footwear for Wonder Woman 1984
Biion Footwear teams with Warner Bros. for the Wonder Woman fan in your life.
December 23, 2020
Biion Footwear and Warner Bros. have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind shoe inspired by Wonder Woman's iconic costume. The Wonder Woman special edition kicks are ruby red with the classic golden "W" emblem and a star-spangled pattern across the toe, white midsole, and a yellow outsole. The shoe was named the, 'Official Footwear of Wonder Woman 1984,' with fans now able to pre-order at BiionFootwear.com, ahead of Friday's movie release. The shoe will set you back $110 for adults and $60 bucks for the kids.
