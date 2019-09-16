Check out this $7500 Hot Dog Couch

It's sure to be a conversational piece

September 16, 2019
Dina B

Joe Raedle / Staff

Categories: 
Features

The Seletti “Hot Dog” Sofa sold at Neiman Marcus is sure to be a conversational piece. I brought it up over the weekend with Chris and Preston of LoCash and we found it quite hysterical. Mainly, because Chris of LoCash really likes the color sea foam green and he’s not allowed to decorate so I said threaten your wife with this wiener couch and she may change her mind. :)

Complete with toppings and condiments, the couch features an open bun frame, a long, leather hot dog pillow with a mustard painted drizzle and will set you back about 7 thousand bucks. YEP, 7 THOUSAND BUCKS! 

 

CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO CHECK IT OUT FOR YOURSELF...

Tags: 
Hot Dog Couch
Hot Dog Sofa
hot dog
Furniture
Patio Furniture
Weird News
Neiman Marcus
Seletti