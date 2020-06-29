Celebrate the 4th with Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley & Lady A.
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will have plenty of country representation this year with Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley & Lady A.
June 29, 2020
If you are bummed because you aren't going anywhere this 4th of July, maybe this will cheer you up. Tim McGraw, Lady A, Brad Paisley and John Legend just to name a few will Perform During Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The annual 4th of July special will air July 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC with an encore presentation that will follow at 10 p.m.
More details below...