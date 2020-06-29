Celebrate the 4th with Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley & Lady A.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will have plenty of country representation this year with Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley & Lady A.

June 29, 2020
Dina B
Tim McGraw
Categories: 
Country

If you are bummed because you aren't going anywhere this 4th of July, maybe this will cheer you up. Tim McGraw, Lady A, Brad Paisley and John Legend just to name a few will Perform During Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The annual 4th of July special will air July 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC with an encore presentation that will follow at 10 p.m. 

More details below...

Tags: 
tim mcgraw
Lady A
Lady Antebellum
Brad Paisley
John Legend
Fourth of July
4th of july
Independence Day
July 4th
Fireworks
Macy's Fourth of July Spectacular
Macy's 4th of July Spectacular
Fireworks Display
Fourth of July Weekend
Macy's