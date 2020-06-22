Carly Pearce Files for Divorce from Michael Ray
June 22, 2020
After 8 months of marriage Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are throwing in the towel. During quarantine we sat down with both stars in our IG Lives and off mic we thought the two were not as vocal as they usually have been on social media but hoped for the best.
Sadly, it turns out they were figuring out their next step. We're thinking of them and wish them all the best!
