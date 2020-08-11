Brothers Osborne Set to Give Fans a FREE Live Stream Concert

“Brothers Osborne: Let’s Play Live,” presented by Lighting Link will bring you a live concert that fans can experience for free in the comfort & safety of their own home. During the concert, fans will be encouraged to donate to ACM Lifting Lives® COVID-19 Response Fund to help those in the Country Music community who are currently in need of pandemic relief assistance.

'Brothers Osborne: Let’s Play Live' Streams Live on YouTube Friday, August 21 at 8pm ET. All the details as well as the link so you can watch the concert are below...