Brothers Osborne Set to Give Fans a FREE Live Stream Concert

Benefiting ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund

August 11, 2020
Dina B
BROTHERS OSBORNE
Categories: 
Country

“Brothers Osborne: Let’s Play Live, presented by Lighting Link will bring you a live concert that fans can experience for free in the comfort & safety of their own home.  During the concert, fans will be encouraged to donate to ACM Lifting Lives® COVID-19 Response Fund to help those in the Country Music community who are currently in need of pandemic relief assistance.

'Brothers Osborne: Let’s Play Live' Streams Live on YouTube Friday, August 21 at 8pm ET. All the details as well as the link so you can watch the concert are below...

Tags: 
Brothers Osborne
ACM
ACM Lifting Lives
Brothers Osborne: Let’s Play Live
Lighting Link
ACM Awards
Academy of Country Music Awards
COVID-19 FUND
COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
concert
FREE CONCERT
Free Stream
coronavirus pandemic
pandemic