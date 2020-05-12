Broadway Smash "Hamilton" Coming to a Couch Near You

Great news if you've never seen "Hamilton" on Broadway it's now coming to you. Earlier today, Disney announced that the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” will perform the musical smash and you can watch it straight from your couch.

“Hamilton” was originally slated to hit theaters October 2021 but now it will be available on Disney TV Plus starting July 3. I was raised by New Yorkers and I have been going to see shows on Broadway since I was a little girl. If you've never seen "Hamilton" this is such a special treat and gives us something to look forward to this summer.

