Brad Paisley Buys Out Beer Shop for Two Interracial Friends

Over the weekend Brad Paisley surprised two interracial friends from upstate New York who went viral after they told people to 'Relax and Have a Beer'. The friends posted a pic sharing some beers in a driveway with a sign that read Black or White, Relax and Have a Beer. Brad did a surprise virtual visit with the guys and bought out every single beer at AJ’s Beer Warehouse in upstate New York to send to the BFFs.

Great message from the friends and great gesture from Brad! :)

Full story and the viral pic below...