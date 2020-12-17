Book a Top Notch Video Chat with Santa

The Santa Experience is the cream of the crop for a virtual experience with the big guy.

If the kids do a zoom with Santa this one looks like the cream of the crop. The Santa Experience is bringing joy to kids around the world with a tour of the North Pole. Elves take you behind the scenes of their mailroom, toy shop, the reindeer stables and you'll even meet Mrs. Claus before getting a 5 minute sit down with the big guy. At the end the kids will receive their official Naughty or Nice Certificate and of course a memorable virtual pic.  Honestly, they did such a good job I think I want to book a chat myself. :) 

 

