Become a 2020 Chili CookOff Competitor!

So, you wanna be a KISS Country Chili CookOff Competitor? Registration is now open, but first, you must be an ICS Member to compete.

CLICK HERE to register with the ICS now! Once registered, our Chili CookOff Organizer, Annie Sandor be in touch with step 2!

Then, get ready to join us for the BIGGEST country music festival and chili competition in South Florida! This year marks the 35th annual KISS Chili CookOff Powered by Ford! Check out all of last year's winners HERE!

COOKOFF COMPETITION DETAILS:

Entry fee is $400 and will allow you to compete in one or both categories (Traditional Red & Homestyle). Fee includes 4 concert tickets and parking.

10x10 space provided

Cooks must bring their own canopy/tent, table & chairs and supplies

No electricity provided

