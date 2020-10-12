A Sexy Hand Sanitizer Costume Has Arrived for Halloween 2020

Costume retailer Yandy has debuted their latest sexy costume for the 2020 Halloween season. This year you can be sexy hand sanitizer.The revealing outfit costs $69.95. The website reads...“Did you disinfect from head to toe cause you’re glowing with that germ-free vibe! Just a pump is all it takes to put bacteria at bay."

Top three talked about costumes right now besides sexy hand sanitizer. The fly on Vice President Pence's head is also flying off the shelves pun intended and for couples Joe Exotic and a Tiger OR Carole Baskin.

Click the link below to check out the ridiculous hand sanitizer costume...