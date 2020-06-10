A Mural in Wynwood Honored Our Hometown Hero Udonis Haslem
Our OG from the Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem turned 40 yesterday and a beautiful mural popped up in Wynwood to honor our homegrown hero. If you aren't a Heat or Basketball fan like I am, Udonis Haslem is a South Florida guy who not only turned 40 yesterday but his number is 40 as well. Haslem has played his entire 17-year NBA career with the Heat and he's done plenty of great work within the community. Well deserved! :)
Check out the impressive mural below...