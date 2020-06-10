A Mural in Wynwood Honored Our Hometown Hero Udonis Haslem

A mural in Wynwood honored our hometown hero Udonis Haslem on his 40th birthday.

June 10, 2020
Dina B
Udonis Haslem
Categories: 
Around Town

Our OG from the Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem turned 40 yesterday and a beautiful mural popped up in Wynwood to honor our homegrown hero. If you aren't a Heat or Basketball fan like I am, Udonis Haslem is a South Florida guy who not only turned 40 yesterday but his number is 40 as well. Haslem has played his entire 17-year NBA career with the Heat and he's done plenty of great work within the community. Well deserved! :)

Check out the impressive mural below...

Tags: 
Udonis Haslem
Haslem
UD
Miami Heat
Heat
NBA
Basketball
Miami
Wynwood