A Mural in Wynwood Honored Our Hometown Hero Udonis Haslem

Our OG from the Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem turned 40 yesterday and a beautiful mural popped up in Wynwood to honor our homegrown hero. If you aren't a Heat or Basketball fan like I am, Udonis Haslem is a South Florida guy who not only turned 40 yesterday but his number is 40 as well. Haslem has played his entire 17-year NBA career with the Heat and he's done plenty of great work within the community. Well deserved! :)

Check out the impressive mural below...