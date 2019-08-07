90210 Cast in the Opening Credits for BH90210

PEOPLE revealed the opening credits to the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot. The whole gang is back Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering. It will be bittersweet, for me anyway, without Luke Perry who passed away back in March but I am still going to watch. This show was everything back in the day.

The original series ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000. Now, nearly 20 years later they will reunite on BH90210 tonight at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Click the link below to check out the opening credits....