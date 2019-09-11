13 Children of Fallen 9/11 Firefighters About to Join FDNY
12 men and 1 woman will soon be walking in their brave daddy's footsteps!
September 11, 2019
Today is 9/11 which is obviously a day we should never forget, at least in my book. I saw this article last night that the current FDNY Academy class, includes 13 members — 12 men and one woman — whose firefighter fathers were killed in the terrorist attack. These 13 members graduate in two weeks and will soon be walking in their brave daddy's footsteps!
